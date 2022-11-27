63rd Annual Great River Road Run

ALTON - The 63rd Annual Great River Road Run once again brought in runners from across the country and had a big impact economically on Alton with 400-plus runners who signed up.

“I just recently heard there was somebody from Newfoundland here,” Race Director Russ Colona said. “We get them from all over. A few years ago I looked and we had runners from 26 different states running this race.

“People come by and wave at me. They are happy and having a good time and that is great to see.”

Kayleigh, a runner, said they heard about the race from a friend and wanted to come out and give it a try. We heard the views along the river were great and it is a great way to spend the Saturday after Thanksgiving.”

Margaret Dublo said she had run the race for the past six years, but took this year off to support her son who was 17 and running. I know quite a few runners in the running community. My cousin is running the race and I am supporting him. It is fun to watch the community come together for the race.”

Colona said the River Road Race takes a ton of organization.

“The one in the background is my wife, Cathy, and son, Nicholas, computer genius, he puts things out with the road crew. I would like to thank the volunteers, most are my friends, done it enough everyone does their job and everything just clicks.”

Proceeds from the event allow the Road Runners Club to have a summer running series of events for youth and also for Runner of the Year Awards for local high schools.

