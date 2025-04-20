ALTON – The National Scenic Byway Association is proud to recognize the Great River Road and the Mississippi Parkway Commission with the 2025 Byway Partnership Award, celebrating a multi-state collaboration that is turning the iconic route into a model for environmental stewardship and public engagement.

Spanning 3,000 miles through 10 states along the Mississippi River, the Great River Road is a lifeline for wildlife and communities alike. In recent years, the Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) and its state partners have launched an ambitious and wide-reaching effort to support pollinators — including bees, butterflies, and birds — whose health is critical to ecosystems and agriculture.

Through partnerships with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the U.S. Forest Service, and Rotary International, the byway was officially designated as the Great River Road Pollinator Trail. The Commission has developed a pollinator playbook, public brochures, educational flyers, a “how-to” guide for landowners, and a robust training program to raise awareness and encourage action.

“This partnership has brought together conservation, education, and tourism in a powerful way,” said Susan Thiede-Barnet, who helped lead the initiative. “We’re helping landowners plant better habitat, teaching travelers about the importance of pollinators, and building a stronger sense of environmental responsibility along the route.”

The Great River Road’s focus on pollinators has also opened new opportunities to promote the byway’s ecological value. With thousands of miles of habitat and its place along a major continental bird flyway, the route now serves not only as a travel destination, but also as a living corridor for conservation.

From state commissions to federal agencies and local advocates, the success of this effort reflects strong leadership and deep collaboration. By engaging partners, empowering local action, and communicating a shared vision, the project is helping communities protect vital species while enhancing the byway’s appeal to travelers interested in birding, ecology, and sustainability.

“This is environmental storytelling at its best,” said Sharon Strouse, Executive Director of the National Scenic Byway Association. “Through partnerships and education, the Great River Road is connecting people to place in a way that’s meaningful, memorable, and good for the planet.”

Learn more about the Great River Road at www.experiencemississippiriver.com and www.travelbyways.com.

