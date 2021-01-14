The Illinois Department of Transportation is working diligently in the winter season to install a modern guard rail along the Great River Road.

IDOT spokesperson Joe Monroe said considerable progress has already been made in the project.

“We are upgrading the majority of the guard rail along the River Road,” he said. “It is going very well and they are moving quickly. We secured the funding from federal safety dollars with a state match.

“We also have within the project an enhanced mobile safety barrier to get the job done more quickly and to provide an enhanced safety to the workers on the job site.”

Monroe explained that the new guard rails in place should be “enhanced safety” for everyday commuters and tourists going up and down the Great River Road.

Monroe said that $2.3 Million for the new guard rail project was secured with a federal/state match. The mobile safety barrier portion was $500,000.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.