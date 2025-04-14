GRAFTON - The Great Mushroom Hunt at Raging Rivers WaterPark was another successful event.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, hundreds of Riverbend residents stopped by Raging Rivers to hunt for mushrooms and Easter eggs on the park’s property. Attendees could enjoy major prizes and a vendor fair in addition to the hunt. General Manager Jeremy Hayes said the fifth annual event was a great experience for all involved.

“It’s really awesome,” Hayes said. “It's just keeping Raging Rivers fresh in everybody’s minds and another way for us to give a little bit of family events and family things to do. That’s what Raging Rivers is all about, just making memories for everybody. We hope to make lasting memories for people, whether it be at the water park or one of our events. However, wherever, we're out to make memories for people.”

Attendees could visit with the Easter Bunny and other mascots, including the Raging Rivers Mississippi Monster. A JCH ambulance and QEM Fire Department firetruck were on the scene as well. Several vendors and food trucks were available for people to shop and meet businesses in the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to their regular season, Raging Rivers hosts several events like the Great Mushroom Hunt every year. These events encourage people to enjoy the park year-round.

Hayes promises that Raging Rivers is “gearing up” for another great summer season. Season passes are available for purchase online. General admission tickets will go on sale on May 1, 2025. Opening day is May 17, 2025.

“We’re in the process of painting and remodeling,” Hayes explained. “There’s just a lot of things that need to be maintained. That’s where we’re at. We’re concentrating on maintaining a lot of things this year rather than adding a whole bunch of new things, but the new things are coming. We’ve got a new RV park coming in the future and we have four new waterslides coming in real soon. We have some things in the making that are going to make the park even better.”

Raging Rivers will also host a rubber duck race on May 17, 2025, to benefit North Greene County School District. Click here for more information.

To learn more about Raging Rivers WaterPark or to purchase your tickets, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com.

More like this: