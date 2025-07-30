GRAFTON – One man’s mission to sail the 6,000 mile Great Loop in record time has taken him from Florida to New York City and beyond – including a recent stop in the Riverbend region.

Austin, Texas native Robert Youens is attempting to set the new solo speed record in a jon boat normally designed for duck hunting in bayous. Since his July 12, 2025 departure from Pensacola, Fla., he’s been cheered on by a growing number of supporters from around the country – both in-person and on his Facebook page, where followers express their support under each new post updating them on his progress.

Youens stopped in Grafton on Monday, July 28, 2025, for a trip to the Grafton Oyster Bar and to take shelter at a local residence. He told his followers there was a “rocking party at the Grafton Oyster Bar upon arrival,” remarking the night before: “I'm going to bed in a beautiful home in Grafton.”

Following an overnight stay, Youens departed from Grafton around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29. After briefly getting stuck in the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, Youens eventually got his boat cleared and continued on his journey south.

By mid-day on July 29, Youens was sailing near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

“Hey guys, can you imagine? It’s the freakin’ Great Loop Jon Boat on the Arch here in St. Louis!” Youens said in a video update. “Crazy, man. Thanks for following along, I’m just having a blast.”

Those interested can track his progress here, where a GPS tracker refreshes every two minutes showing the jon boat’s latest location (select “View All Tracks” for a total overview of his Great Loop progress). As of this writing, Youens is making his way through the Tennessee River near the Tennessee riverfront town of Savannah.

Overseeing his journey are two “Trip Routers” – Jack Dunn, who’s tracking his Gulf, East Coast, and Great Lakes sections of the loop, and Quinton Clark, helping him navigate the rivers and lakes of the central U.S.

Youens has also had help from locals along his path with everything from shelter to boat repairs and more. But he’s given a special thanks to his wife, Deborah, “for supporting and attempting to understand my urge to experience these Great Adventures.”

To stay updated on the Great Loop Jon Boat solo speed record attempt, visit the Robert Youens Facebook page or follow along via the Great Loop Jon Boat Speed Record Attempt online tracker.

