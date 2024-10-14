GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze will be open on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

From 12–6 p.m. on Oct. 14, families can enjoy the maze and activities. The maze is typically only open on weekends, but Chris Logan, Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation director, explained that the maze will be open on Monday because so many schools are off for Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Logan hopes to see many families come out on Monday to enjoy the maze.

“It’s always fun to see the kids and families come,” he said. “It gets bigger and bigger every year, and it’s exciting and we’re happy to do it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Admission to the Great Godfrey Maze costs $7 for adults ages 12 and up and $5 for kids under age 12. Children ages 5 and under are free.

The cow train, wagon rides and jumping pillow cost $2, and the corn crib is free and aimed for children under age 11. Combo pricing is available. You can also purchase a Great Godfrey Maze t-shirt for $20.

“Families really enjoy it, so we’re happy to offer it again,” Logan added. “It’s one of our oldest attractions we have here, and we’re happy we can still do it.”

For updates on the Great Godfrey Maze, visit the official Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.

More like this: