GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze opens soon, inviting community members to come out and enjoy games, inflatables, and more fun.

On Sept. 19, 2025, the Great Godfrey Maze at Glazebrook Park will open for the season and run through the end of October. The maze and its activities — including a wagon ride, a cow train, a corn crib and inflatables — will be open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12–6 p.m. on Sundays.

“We usually have good crowds, and I know the residents appreciate it,” said Chris Logan, director of Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department.

This year’s theme is “Minions” from the movie “Despicable Me.” Logan explained that Godfrey works with a company that plants the corn in intricate designs. The Parks and Recreation Department collaborates to decide on a theme that will appeal to residents.

“We’ll go through and look at what’s popular and what we can do and make sure we didn’t do it before, because it’s been going on a long time,” he said. “There are 30 years of mazes.”

The Haunted Maze will debut in October and run concurrently with the normal maze. The Haunted Maze will be available from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October but will be closed on Oct. 31.

Admission to the normal maze costs $7 for adults ages 12 and up and $5 for kids ages 6–11. Kids under age 5 enter for free. The Haunted Maze costs $9 for individuals ages 12 and up, $7 for kids ages 6–11, and is free for kids under age 5. Combo pricing is available.

There will also be concessions available for purchase. Other attractions include the cow train for $2, a jumping pillow for $2, and a wagon ride for $2. The corn crib is free and open to kids age 11 and under. Community members can also purchase a wristband for the inflatables for $15.

“You can purchase a wristband for that, and you and your kids can jump in that the entire time we’re open. It’s my goal for you to take those kids home and they go to bed pretty easily,” Logan laughed.

He thanked the “Corn Cops” who will be monitoring the maze this year, adding that they are “good kids.”

Logan noted that they have special offers for schools, churches and other organizations that want to rent the maze for a large group. He encourages anyone who wants to know more about the Great Godfrey Maze to visit the official Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page or their official webpage.

“We’re pretty flexible,” Logan added. “We just want people to come out and enjoy.”

