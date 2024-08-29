GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze is gearing up for another fun season.

The maze and activities will open on Sept. 20 and run through Oct. 27, 2024. This year’s maze is Peanuts-themed. In addition to the Great Godfrey Maze and Haunted Maze, families can enjoy hay wagon rides, a bounce pillow, the corn crib and the cow train, among other activities.

“It is exciting. We always look forward to the maze,” said Chris Logan, Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation director. “It’s one of our oldest attractions we have here, and we’re happy we can still do it. It’s always fun to see the kids and families come.”

The Great Godfrey Maze and activities are open on Fridays from 6–10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12–6 p.m. To celebrate Halloween, the Haunted Maze will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from dark until 10 p.m., starting on Oct. 4, 2024.

Admission to the Great Godfrey Maze costs $7 for adults ages 12 and up and $5 for kids under age 12. Children ages 5 and under are free. The Haunted Maze costs $9 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6–11.

The cow train, wagon rides and jumping pillow cost $2, and the corn crib is free and aimed for children under age 11. Combo pricing is available. You can also purchase a Great Godfrey Maze t-shirt for $20.

For the past few years, the Great Godfrey Maze was a hemp maze. The crop rotation stimulated growth, but Logan is eager to return to the corn maze this year.

“We always get crowds out there, and I think they’ll be excited to see corn again,” he said. “The hemp was fine, but corn is just more autumnal. It just seems more like a fall theme, so it’ll be fun. It was a corn maze for years and hopefully it’s a corn maze again. We’re excited no matter what’s in the field, but we’re just hoping that we get a really good maze out of it.”

The corn in the maze has been sprayed so that the crops grow in the shape of Snoopy asleep on top of his doghouse, matching the Peanuts theme. Logan said the process of spraying the corn is “actually kind of crazy,” and it’s exciting to see the corn begin to grow in the pattern of the maze.

The Great Godfrey Maze is also looking for part-time employees to work as “Corn Cops” and operate the maze, activities and concession stand. For more information about the Great Godfrey Maze employment opportunities, check out this article on RiverBender.com or call the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483.

Ultimately, Logan looks forward to welcoming the community to the Great Godfrey Maze and activities. He can’t wait to share another fun year with community members.

“It’s getting to be the busier time of year for us, and we’re just preparing to run around like chickens with their heads cut off, if I’m honest,” he laughed. “It gets bigger and bigger every year, and it’s exciting and we’re happy to do it, and we’re very pleased.”

For more information about the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department’s Great Godfrey Maze, visit their official webpage or the Great Godfrey Maze Facebook page.