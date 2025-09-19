GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze opens this weekend, promising fun for families across the Riverbend region.

From 6–10 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2025, community members can enjoy the Great Godfrey Maze at Glazebook Park, complete with activities, inflatables and more fun. The maze and its activities will be open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12–6 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 2, 2025.

“I know people really enjoy it. I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Chris Logan, director of Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re really proud to be able to offer this to the community. It's a great opportunity for families, at a reasonable price, to come out as a family and enjoy themselves.”

This year’s maze has a “Minions” theme. The corn was planted in the shape of a minion from the movie “Despicable Me.” Attendees can traverse the maze and navigate their way through the corn for an evening of fun.

Admission to the maze costs $7 for adults ages 12 and up and $5 for kids ages 6–11. Kids under age 5 enter for free. Combo pricing is available.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will also be concessions available for purchase. Other attractions include the cow train for $2, a jumping pillow for $2, and a wagon ride for $2. The corn crib is free and open to kids age 11 and under. Community members can also purchase a wristband for the inflatables for $15.

“It’s my goal for you to take those kids home and they go to bed pretty easily,” Logan laughed.

The Haunted Maze will debut in October and run concurrently with the normal maze. The Haunted Maze will be available from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October and Nov. 1. Logan said this is “always a big hit.”

The Haunted Maze costs $9 for individuals ages 12 and up, $7 for kids ages 6–11, and is free for kids under age 5.

Logan noted that they have special offers for schools, churches and other organizations that want to rent the maze for a large group. He encourages anyone who wants to know more about the Great Godfrey Maze to visit the official Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page or their official webpage.

He also expressed his appreciation for Mayor Mike McCormick and the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees, who support the Great Godfrey Maze every year, and urged people to come out and enjoy.

“It’s been going on for a number of years, I think over 30, and it’s still relevant. People are still coming and they’re still enjoying themselves,” Logan added. “If you’re from the area and you’ve never done it, come out and give it a try. If you’ve done it a hundred times, come out again. It’s still going to be fun. We’d love to see you.”

More like this: