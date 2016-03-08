Grayson Tyler Andrew Meyer
Name: Grayson Tyler Andrew Meyer
Parents:Dustannie Meyer and Jacob Bearce
Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 2:07 PM
Date: 11/19/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grand parents: Billy and Juawana Jackson of Grafton, Jerry Meyer of Kevil, KY, Tom and Tammy Bearce of Brighton.
Great Gradnparents: Theresa and Joe Parker of East Alton, Randy Gibson of South Roxana, Henry and Linda Jackson of Alton.
