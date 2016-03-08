Name: Grayson Tyler Andrew Meyer

Parents:Dustannie Meyer and Jacob Bearce

Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 2:07 PM

Date: 11/19/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grand parents: Billy and Juawana Jackson of Grafton, Jerry Meyer of Kevil, KY, Tom and Tammy Bearce of Brighton.

Great Gradnparents: Theresa and Joe Parker of East Alton, Randy Gibson of South Roxana, Henry and Linda Jackson of Alton.

