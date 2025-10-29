PEORIA — Sean Grayson was found guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, for the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey during a police encounter in Springfield. The verdict came after an eight-day trial.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on July 6, 2024, when Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at Massey’s residence on the 2800 block of Hoover Avenue. During the interaction inside the home, Deputy Grayson discharged his firearm, striking Massey and causing her death.

Body camera footage showed Massey, who was compliant and apologetic, picking up a pot of boiling water from the stove. The footage also captured Grayson escalating the situation by shouting and drawing his weapon before firing three shots that struck Massey in the head.

Grayson faces up to 20 years in prison, with the possibility of probation and parole. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Sangamon County.

In response to the verdict, State Senator Doris Turner, a Democrat from Springfield, issued a statement expressing support for Massey’s family and the community.

“While nothing will bring Sonya back, justice has been served," she said. "Today’s verdict shows that no one is above the law." She added that she remains committed to working toward reforms to build trust between the community and law enforcement.

