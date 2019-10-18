SPRINGFIELD – Ed Gray, Alton School District Board of Education Member, was named a “Master Board Member” by the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) during their Fall Division Meeting hosted earlier this month.

Article continues after sponsor message

The IASB’s Master Board Member Program is established to “recognize the time and effort devoted to the leadership activities and service to the public education community.” Specifically, school board members must attend numerous activities, meetings and trainings to receive the status of Master Board Member.

Gray has served for over 14 years on the Alton Board of Education in various capacities including Board President and Finance Committee Chairman. Additionally, he is active in a number of community organizations contributing countless hours of volunteer service including many that support District #11 students and families.

According to Mark Cappel, Superintendent of Schools, Gray’s contributions to the district are significant. “Ed’s years of service on the board and his dedication to the students in our district are both respected and admired. He is very dedicated to both our students and communities.”

More like this: