Grateful Hearts, Careful Starts: Glisson Law's Thanksgiving Driving Tips

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we know what that means: family time, delicious food, and a whole lot of traveling. Whether you're heading to a family's house or catching up with friends, the holiday season can be full of joy. But let's face it: the roads can be a little bit less joyful. According to recent data from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road. So, before you jump in the car to enjoy the holiday festivities, let's take a look at what the crash data is telling us and how we can make sure everyone stays safe this year. We're all about enjoying the season—without any unexpected crashes or injuries.

Why Are Thanksgiving Road Trips Risky? Let's Break It Down

Thanksgiving is more than just a chance to indulge in turkey and pie. It's a time when millions of people hit the road, and that means more potential for accidents. Here's why the roads can be especially risky during Thanksgiving:

Increased Traffic: Thanksgiving isn't just a "normal" weekend—people travel from near and far to spend time with loved ones. According to the IDOT data, crashes spike during the holiday weekend, with over 3,000 crashes recorded in 2018 alone. More cars mean more chances for accidents.

Long Hours on the Road: Whether you're driving across town or across the state, long drives are common during Thanksgiving. Fatigue can set in quickly, and even the most experienced drivers can become less alert on long trips.

Weather Conditions: November weather can be unpredictable—rain, snow, and icy conditions aren't uncommon. Roadways can get slick, and visibility may be reduced, leading to higher risks for crashes. So, it's important to stay prepared for changing weather.

Alcohol and Celebrations: While we love a good Thanksgiving celebration, the reality is that alcohol plays a role in many holiday crashes. Although the 2022 data reported no alcohol-related fatal crashes, historically, alcohol-impaired driving has been a big contributor to accidents.

Let's Talk Numbers: How Dangerous is Thanksgiving on the Road?

Take a look at the trends from the Illinois Department of Transportation's data (2022). These numbers tell a clear story:

Total Crashes: In 2022 alone, there were 2,365 total crashes during Thanksgiving. While this is a slight dip from 2018's high of 3,316 crashes, the risk remains significant. The number of crashes on the road is always higher during the holiday season.

Fatal Crashes: Sadly, Thanksgiving 2022 saw 8 fatal crashes. While the number of fatalities has been fairly consistent over the years, any life lost is one too many. It’s a stark reminder of the importance of being cautious and attentive when driving.

Article continues after sponsor message Injury Crashes: On a slightly better note, Thanksgiving 2022 did not see a huge increase in injury crashes compared to other years. But with 579 injury crashes resulting in 867 injuries, it's clear that even if the crashes aren't fatal, they can still lead to serious harm.

What Can You Do to Stay Safe?

Now that we know the risks, let's talk about what you can do to avoid becoming part of these statistics. Here are some simple, effective tips for safe driving this Thanksgiving:

Plan Ahead and Leave Early: If you know you're going to be on the road during peak times, plan your trip so you can avoid the worst traffic. And, leave early to avoid rushing and making snap decisions behind the wheel.

Drive Sober: Whether you're sipping on a glass of wine at dinner or enjoying a cold beer, make sure you have a plan for getting home safely. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay the night if necessary. Never get behind the wheel if you've been drinking.

Take Breaks on Long Drives: If you're going on a long trip, don't drive fatigued. Take regular breaks, stretch your legs, and switch drivers if possible. A tired driver is a dangerous driver.

Check Your Car Before You Go: Make sure your vehicle is in top condition before hitting the road. Check the tires, brakes, and lights, and make sure your windshield wipers are working properly—especially with the possibility of winter weather.

Keep Your Speed in Check: It might feel like you're racing against time to get to your destination, but speeding is one of the quickest ways to end up in an accident. Stick to the speed limits and adjust your speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Buckle Up, Every Time: It sounds simple, but it's worth repeating. Make sure everyone in your car is wearing their seatbelt, no matter how short the trip.

A Community Effort to Stay Safe

It's not just about you—it's about keeping everyone safe. Whether you're traveling in Illinois or beyond, Thanksgiving is a time for us all to take a step back, drive carefully, and look out for one another.

At Glisson Law, we've seen firsthand the devastation that can result from car accidents. If you or someone you know is injured in a crash, we are here to help. Our experienced team is committed to fighting for justice and ensuring that you get the compensation you deserve.

This Thanksgiving, let's make a commitment to drive safely and stay vigilant. We want you to have a great holiday—without the heartbreak that often comes with an accident. So, whether you're headed to a family gathering or a quiet weekend getaway, be safe, take care, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

About Glisson Law

Glisson Law is a premier personal injury firm serving Illinois and Missouri with 60+ years of experience, renowned for its relentless advocacy and proven results. The firm has secured multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements across a wide range of cases including semi-trailer truck accidents, motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice, premises liability, and product defects. Dedicated to representing plaintiffs, Glisson Law is committed to achieving justice for those who have suffered serious injuries. With a compassionate approach and a track record of success, the law firm stands as a trusted legal ally, fighting to maximize recoveries for its clients. For more information on Glisson Law or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit glissonlaw.com or call for a free consultation at 618-462-1077.