ALTON - Grassroots Grocery is running a promotion through December 14th, where every $50 spent in one visit earns shoppers an entry into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate - just in time for holiday meal planning. Stop in today for a chance to win, and also place an order for artisan breads and pies for your holiday celebration.

The full service grocery store offers a wide variety of healthy food and locally-made products, 7-days-a-week, sourced within a 50-mile radius whenever possible. Grassroots Grocery specializes in fresh produce, meat, cheese, healthy “grab-n-go” lunches, and non-toxic home & beauty products. You can expect friendly staff and personalized customer service in a neighborhood corner store atmosphere.

Homemade pies from the Edible Art Bakery at Jacoby Arts Center can be ordered now for pick up or delivery on either December 23rd or 24th. The following flavors are available: apple, cherry, blueberry, pumpkin, banana chocolate or coconut cream, pumpkin-pecan, apple-cranberry-walnut, pecan, or pecan-chocolate-cranberry. Every Tuesday and Thursday, the bakery delivers Artisan breads: French loaves in garlic-cheddar, truffle-parmesan, braided herb, “everything”, and Guiness-wheat, or boule loaves available in cranberry or cranberry-walnut. Breads can be special ordered for the holidays as well. Deadline for orders is 7pm on December 16th.

A gift certificate for an annual membership to the co-op is a great holiday gift idea; as an added bonus your donation of $100 per household is tax deductible since the store is a non-profit organization. While you don’t have to be a member to shop, members receive perks such as a 10% discount on the 1st & 3rd Saturday of every month, plus complimentary classes and educational events. You can also feel proud that you are helping to strengthen our region’s network of local farms and entrepreneurs, because the store serves as an incubator for over 50 local businesses, ranging from small scale farmers who use sustainable growing techniques to makers of non-toxic home and body care products.

Grassroots Grocery is creating a vibrant, adaptive reuse of a formerly vacant historic building, holding valuable educational classes and events, supporting nearby community gardens, and commissioned the creation of a beautiful mural on the building which added color and character to the Ridge Street corridor. Please stop by 415 Ridge Street, just a few blocks off Broadway, to check out the delicious offerings today! Volunteer opportunities are available, if you would like to get share your talents please call the store at 208-4999.For more information, visit www.GrassrootsGrocery.org; to stay up-to-date on store announcements, please follow the store on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrassrootsGrocery.

