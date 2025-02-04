WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) today announced the establishment, leadership, and membership of Senate Judiciary Subcommittees for the 119th Congress.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee is arguably the workhorse of Senate committees. The list of historic hearings held before it is long and filled with memorable testimony,” Durbin said. “These are consequential times, but we have a talented group of Democratic members and I look forward to them leading the national debate on the critical issues we face.”

“The Senate Judiciary Committee’s broad jurisdiction tasks us with important responsibilities, such as safeguarding Americans and our border, empowering consumers, pursuing justice against criminal offenders, vetting nominees to the federal judiciary and upholding the founding principles of our Constitution,” Grassley said. “Our work impacts nearly every aspect of Americans’ daily life. We have a strong roster of committee members, and I look forward to delivering for the American people this Congress.”

Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chair Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ranking Member

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Sen. Kate Britt (R-Ala.) Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Chair Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ranking Member

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.)

Subcommittee on the Constitution

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo), Chair Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Ranking Member

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Article continues after sponsor message

Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ranking Member

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.)

Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action and Federal Rights

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chair Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.),

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

Subcommittee on Intellectual Property

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chair Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ranking Member

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.)

Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Chair Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ranking Member

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.)

More like this: