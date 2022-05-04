

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College photography and graphic design student Jeannette Angeline Carrington never expected to see her artwork hanging in a gallery, let alone receiving accolades for her craft.

At 46 years old, she started attending L&C part-time at the encouragement of her family, and quickly found success. Six of her works were chosen for this year’s 17th annual Student Art Exhibition, and her photo design piece, “Composite 1,” was awarded first place.

“I have always enjoyed creating, whether it be painting, ceramics, graphic design or photography,” Carrington said. “I found myself gravitating toward these things in my personal life. Having complete strangers judge my art and choose mine as the winner is inspiring and confirmation that my decision to pursue graphic design and photography was an excellent choice. I was shocked that I won first place.”

Not only did she perform well in the show, but also, Carrington’s promotional poster design received the most votes in this year’s poster contest and was chosen as the main promotional piece for the exhibition this year.

Other artists who placed at the show were:

Second Place: Hannah Herrmann, “Peppermint Rooster Review Cover.”

Hannah Herrmann, “Peppermint Rooster Review Cover.” Third Place: Ashley McPherson, “What am I.”

Ashley McPherson, “What am I.” Honorable Mention: Emma Neumann, “Art Nouveau Poster,” Skye Murphy: “Fernie” and Aeriol Turner-Miller, “Old Oil Can.”

Emma Neumann, “Art Nouveau Poster,” Skye Murphy: “Fernie” and Aeriol Turner-Miller, “Old Oil Can.” Special Recognition: Ash Sirois, “Wilma's Western Voyage,” Anne Bailey, “Bridge of Solitude” and Lee Smith, “The Longing Man.”

The show ran in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery from April 8-25.

More photos from the exhibition and featured artists can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzKfvz. To find out more about the annual Student Art Exhibition and L&C’s student artists, visit www.lc.edu/art-student.

For more information on L&C’s Associate in Fine Arts program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Coordinator Angela Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu. To find out more about the Graphic Design program, visit www.lc.edu/program/graphic-design/ or contact Coordinator Louise Jett at (618) 468-4613 or ljett@lc.edu.

