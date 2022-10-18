GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department Officers on Friday, October 14, 2022, apprehended an individual who was carrying a firearm at the Granite City High School football game against Quincy Notre Dame. The individual was apprehended without incident and was taken to the Granite City Police Department where he was held until his case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on October 17, 2022.

The individual charged has been identified as:

Tommyandre J. McCarter, 18, of the 3800 block of Lake Drive in Pontoon Beach.

McCarter has been charged with the following offenses by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office:

CT I: Unlawful Use of Weapons (Class 3 felony)

CT II: Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons (Class 4 felony)

McCarter’s charges were presented to the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin and his bond was set at $50,000 (ten percent applies). McCarter was later released on his own recognizance on 10/18/22.

The Granite City Police Department has no further comment regarding this case.

It should be known that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

