The Granite City softball team battled back to tie the game on a Jasmine Turner single and a Hayley Ambrose sacrifice fly to left to score Aleah Crenshaw with the tying run, but an eighth-inning sacrifice fly gave Collinsville a 7-6 win over the Warriors in a game played Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors took a 3-0 first-inning lead on an RBI single by Chloe Turner, a steal of home by Brooke Donahue and an RBI double by Mallory Donohue, but the Kahoks cut the lead to 3-2 at the end of the first. The Kahoks then took a 5-3 lead after three, with the two teams trading runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make the score 6-4 for Collinsville before the Warriors tied the game on Turner's single and Ambrose's sacrifice fly. The Kahoks won the game in the eighth when Brianna Wellen's one-out sacrifice fly to left scored Lexi Rafalowski with the winning run.

Turner had three hits and an RBI for Granite, while Ambrose had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Crenshaw also had two hits, Turner and Mallory Donohue both had a hit and RBI each and Brooke Donohue, Lauren Wilson and Christine Myers all had hits.

Mallory Donohue went four-and-two-thirds innings inside the circle, striking out four, while Turner fanned three in her two-and-two-thirds innings of work.

The Warriors are now 2-17 on the year and play their final regular-season game at Waterloo on Wednesday, with the start time being 4:30 p.m. Granite plays its IHSA Class 4A playoff opener on May 24 against regional host Belleville East, with the first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m.

