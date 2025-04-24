Our Daily Show Interview! MultiCare Market in Granite Friday May 2nd!

GRANITE CITY - Multicare Specialists will host its second Multicare Market for community members to learn more about their health.

From 4–7 p.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025, community members are invited to Multicare Specialists at 3986 Maryville Road in Granite City for the market, which will operate as a combined farmers market and vendor fair. Dr. Ashley Eavenson, owner of Multicare Specialists, explained that she wanted to bring a new event to Granite City to encourage more health consciousness.

“This is more than a market. It’s a health movement,” Eavenson said. “Come, enter the giveaways, meet some people, get educated. We can’t wait.”

Vendors will include Oaklee Rose Farms, Wheelhouse Fish Co., FARM TRUK, Meme’s Coffee Shop, Dream Doers, Aurelia Aromatica, Christine’s Salsa, Forest & Meadow Herbal Shop, Mylk + Hummus, Herb N’ Pepper, Orthomolecular, Crowned Creations by Keri, Nourishing Nelli, Wild Wolff Pastures, Sinfully Safe by Sarah, Ann’s Microgreens, and LA Luna Boutique.

These vendors will offer a variety of products, from organic sourdough to gluten- and dairy-free sweet treats to permanent jewelry to beef raised with regenerative farming practices. Eavenson noted that every vendor is a business she herself frequents.

She emphasized the importance of healthy eating and added that 75–80% of her patients are negatively affected by their diets. She hopes the Multicare Market will encourage healthier eating habits by providing access to healthy foods and ingredients.

“There is no local farmers market in Granite City at all,” she explained. “The mayor has done an excellent job in trying to really progress the city, but there’s nothing like bringing a farmers market, bringing quality food. That’s the huge lack in my town. The fact that it’s nothing but chain restaurants and fast food and fried food, it’s sad. Many people don’t even know where to get local good ingredients, unprocessed food, sustainably-sourced and regenerative farming. It’s just really important.”

There will also be several “literally insane” giveaways throughout the event, Eavenson said. The first 50 people to arrive at the Multicare Market will receive a mug, and the first 100 people will receive a canvas bag.

Attendees will be greeted with a welcome drink and handed a passport. If you get your passport stamped at every booth, you will be entered for the chance to win a reverse osmosis water filtration system, an Air Doctor, nontoxic pans, red light therapy sessions, gift cards and more.

Jackson Stokes and David Gomez will provide music throughout the evening. Eavenson hopes people have a great time while learning more about their health.

As the owner and president of Multicare Specialists, Eavenson believes strongly in functional medicine. Multicare Specialists offers family medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, athletic training, IV therapy, x-rays, red light therapy and more. Eavenson wants to make sure her patients’ health is optimized, and she hopes the Multicare Market will encourage attendees to continue taking care of themselves.

“I personally am very passionate about functional medicine, if that’s not apparent,” she added. “I feel it’s important to bring these resources together in my own community and hometown.”



For more information about Multicare Specialists, including how to schedule an appointment, call 618-797-0618 or visit their official website at MulticareSpecialistsgc.com. Check out the official Facebook event page to learn more about the Multicare Market.

