Granite City's Inaugural Halloween Parade

GRANITE CITY - Granite City's Month Of Magic & Mayhem had an impressive kickoff with the Creepy Crawl Halloween Parade that concluded with The Monster Dance Party in the Streets Saturday in Granite City. The parade began at 27th Street in Granite City and crawled down to Madison Avenue and ended at Civic Park.

The Monster Dance Party then went from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Granite City Downtown Arts and Entertainment Director Brenda Whitaker said she was "thrilled" at the outcome of Saturday's parade and kickoff events.

"Downtown Granite City was just packed Saturday," Whitaker added. "We are so excited people are supporting these endeavors. We have listened to the public on what they want to see and we are glad they are coming out."

The streets were lined with young to older adults for the Halloween Parade, which was a first and it was a hit, Whitaker said.

"After the parade, people just stayed downtown," she explained. "We had food vendors and a DJ. "It was just like a big dance party - kids and adults dancing to music and it was just a great time. It was a fun family event. It was so nice to see people of all ages. It was the epitome of a community seeing all of this on Saturday."

The Halloween Parade had wonderful participation from youth, businesses, Girl Scout troops, sports organizations, floats, politicians, you name it we had it. The floats had Halloween television and movie themes."