GRANITE CITY - Granite City's Month Of Magic & Mayhem gets underway with an excellent kickoff - a Creepy Crawl Halloween Parade ending with The Monster Mash Dance Party in the Streets, Saturday, October 8, 2022. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at 27th Street in Granite City and crawls down Madison Avenue, ending at Civic Park. The Monster Mash Dance Party starts at 5 p.m.

Granite City Downtown Arts and Entertainment Director Brenda Whitaker said the costume theme for parade participants will be their favorite Halloween movie or television show.

"I think this is a great way to introduce the Month of Magic & Mayhem," Whitaker said. "We will have something for everybody on the Saturdays in the month. Hopefully, our activities will appeal to a lot of different people."

Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson is excited about the Creepy Crawl Halloween Parade and the other events in Magic & Mahem Month in his city.

“We are to do things that work for kids,” Mayor Parkinson said. “The parade is a perfect example and we are hoping to get a lot of kids out there. We look forward to the events we have every Saturday in October.”

Mayor Parkinson said Granite City is coming back to life and on Wednesday night there was a Music in the Park and he said there were several people in attendance and at local venues.

“I can’t remember seeing that many people on a Wednesday night in Granite City in a long time,” he said. “I think what we are doing is working."

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information visit the Facebook page for "The District"

These are the other events set for Granite City on Saturdays in the month of October:

10/8: Creepy Crawl Parade lining up at Granite City High School starting at 4 p.m. at 29th & State. The parade finishes at Civic Park, then a Monster Mash Dance Party in the streets with a DJ goes from 5-9 p.m. with food and fun.

10/15: Not-too-Spooky Scavenger Hunt plus The Great Inflatable Race & the Annual Chili Cook Off 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. all in the district within the arts and entertainment area clues take them in a four-block radius.

10/22: The Ghouls Night Out - Rocket Ride "Kiss Tribute" band takes the stage 6-10 p.m.

10/29: Nightmare on Niedringhaus - kids' costume parade and contest, with prizes, candy, games, and a DJ - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.