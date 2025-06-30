GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School 2025 graduate LilyRose Cockrum was chosen for the inaugural Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship for Madison County Illinois High School Seniors, as announced by Madison County Regional Superintendent, Dr. Robert W. Werden, along with Mannie Jackson and Dr. Ed Hightower.

The $1,000 award is presented to 10 graduating seniors from across Madison County who have demonstrated high academic achievement, personal drive, and excellence throughout their four-year high school careers.

The Aitch Scholarship is named in honor of Alma Irene Aitch, a former teacher at Lincoln School whose leadership and encouragement profoundly impacted her students and their future generations. Beloved for her deep love of school and community, Ms. Aitch’s legacy lives on through this scholarship. Created through the collaborative efforts of Jackson, Hightower, and Werden, the scholarship recognizes and rewards students who have demonstrated hard work and a commitment to success.

Cockrum was a Student Board Member Advisor for Granite City School District Board of Education and a four-year honor roll member, and was selected as an Illinois State Scholar. The daughter of Rocky and Lisa Cockrum, she will attend Saint Louis University in the fall and plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.

This year’s scholarship winners represent various academic and vocational education backgrounds. There are eight different schools represented by the recipients of the Class of 2025 chosen from over 50 commendable applicants.

The following members of the Class of 2025 have been named “Aitch Scholars” as recipients of the 2025 Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship:

Elise Berry – Roxana

LilyRose Cockrum - Granite City

Article continues after sponsor message

Wren Crawford – Alton

Jordan Ealey – East Alton -Wood River

Jayna Halley – Civic Memorial

Savanah Heinle – Triad

Kameron Hildebrand – Johnson – Edwardsville

Addyson Moore – Edwardsville

Emily Phillips – Alton

Tyra Wells – Alton Marquette

Those interested in contributing to the Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Fund may contact the Madison County Regional Office of Education at 618-296-4632 for more information.Details on how Class of 2026 seniors can apply for next year’s scholarships will be available this fall at local high schools.

More like this: