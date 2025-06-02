GRANITE CITY – Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 recognized Granite City High School seniors Gracie Roberts and Dylan Sanchez as Students of the Month for May.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

Article continues after sponsor message

GRACIE ROBERTS

Contributed to 16 productions at GCHS in various capacities, including acting, assistant directing, sound technician, ushering, and videography ... Vice-President of Thespian Society ... Renaissance Top-10 ... Personal Choice Award ... Two-year Honor Roll ... Member of Thespian Society and Warrior Voices ... Handbell Choir and Lead AV Specialist ... Leader of Vacation Bible School ... Daughter of Ben and Julie Roberts.

DYLAN SANCHEZ

Four-year member of boys golf, swimming and volleyball team ... Member of Foreign Language Club, National Honor Society, Spirit Club and Yearbook ... Scouting for Food volunteer ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Two-time All-Warrior Award ... Son of Mark Adam and Billie Jo Sanchez.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: