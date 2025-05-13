GRANITE CITY - Junior Antonio Dean aims to break the 50-second barrier in the 400-meter dash by the end of the season, building on a series of strong performances for the Warriors.

Dean recently set a personal best of 50.71 seconds at the Collinsville Invite, where he placed seventh, and earlier won the Granite City Invite with a time of 50.92.

Dean's ultimate goal is to break 49 seconds in the 400-meter run.

He is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

“I just drive strong and work the last 200 meters in the 400-meter races,” Dean said of his approach to the event. In addition to the 400 meters, he competes in the open 4x400 relay and high jump, where he cleared 6 feet 2 inches most recently. His previous high jump best was 6 feet 1.5 inches, achieved when he won the O’Fallon Boys Relays.

Dean is considered an integral member of the Warriors’ 4x400 relay team as they continue their season.

