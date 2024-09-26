COLLINSVILLE - The Granite City Warriors and Collinsville Kahok soccer programs are set to meet once again on Oct. 17, 2024, at Kahok Stadium for the Second Annual Paz Cup, an event that combines fierce competition with heartfelt community support. This year's match aims to assist Alex Paz, a 1979 graduate of Granite City South High School, who recently underwent a liver transplant and continues to face financial challenges due to his medical procedures.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, and promises not only thrilling soccer action but also a series of activities designed to bring the community together. Highlights include a game ball presentation featuring Alex and his family, a 50/50 drawing, and sales of t-shirts and hoodies. These items will be available for purchase to show solidarity with the Paz family.

"Alex has been a vital part of both communities, capturing memories through his photography," said a spokesperson for the Kahok and Warrior Soccer Programs. "This event is an opportunity for us to give back to someone who has given so much."

The match will see two storied soccer programs in Illinois vying for annual bragging rights, but the underlying mission is clear: to support a cherished community member. Both the Kahok and Warrior Soccer Programs, along with the KahokStrong initiative, extend an open invitation to the public to attend the match and show their support for Alex.

For those unable to attend but wishing to contribute, donations can be made by contacting Toni Geisen at KahokStrong via email at tgeisen@cusd.kahoks.org.

The organizers express their gratitude for the community's support and hope to see a strong turnout at Kahok Stadium on October 17.

For more information on the cause for Alex Paz click this link:

https://pazcuprnd2.itemorder.com/shop/category/148223/

