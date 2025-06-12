GRANITE CITY/WOOD RIVER – A pair of stolen motorcycles have yielded felony charges against residents of Wood River and Granite City.

Larry D. Garrison, 41, of Wood River, and Clinton E. Garrison, 41, of Granite City, were each charged on June 2, 2025 with two Class 2 felony counts of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one Class A misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Larry and Clinton allegedly knowingly possessed two stolen motorcycles, both with Illinois registration numbers – a 2023 Honda Grom and a 2023 Kawasaki BR125. They were also accused of damaging the headlight and ignition of the Honda motorcycle.

The Wood River Police Department presented the cases against Larry and Clinton, both of whom were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

