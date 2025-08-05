GRANITE CITY – A mother from Granite City is asking the community for support with medical costs as her 3-week-old daughter, Gracelyn, battles a tumor and faces a long road to recovery.

Brenna Tepen of Granite City organized the GoFundMe fundraiser for Gracelyn, whose health complications were first noticed just hours after her birth.

Born with a “concerning neck mass,” Gracelyn was seen by an ENT (ear, nose, and throat doctor) and underwent an MRI scan, though Tepen says more imaging is needed for doctors to determine the intensity of the tumor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She has a tumor that goes from the base of her skull into her brain, around her spine, into her neck/throat, and down into her chest,” according to Tepen.

Tepen noted Gracelyn’s oxygen repeatedly dropped while she was undergoing the MRI. She added Gracelyn has been placed on tube feeding after starting to lose weight from difficulties with other feeding methods.

“We have a long road ahead of us,” Tepen added. “With 4 other siblings, we need help with funds for hospital bills, travel expenses, and care for the children at home.

“We are grateful for any amount of support. Thank you for your continued prayers.”

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe for Gracelyn.

More like this: