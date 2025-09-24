GRANITE CITY - On Friday, September 19, 2025, Granite City's Victoria “Tori” Goss and her son, Dean Anderson, were involved in a head-on collision that claimed Goss’s life and left her son injured but he is recovering. Despite the valiant efforts of first responders, Goss, described by her family as “the brightest light,” did not survive.

Goss is remembered as a devoted mother and vibrant spirit. Her young son, Dean Anderson, miraculously survived.

Goss’s sister, Katlyn Barnes, shared a statement highlighting her vibrant personality and deep devotion to her son.

“She loved fiercely, laughed loudly, and lived vibrantly,” she said. Her sister said Victoria was known not only as a sister, mother, daughter, and friend but also as a source of encouragement to many. Her son, Dean, has demonstrated resilience in his recovery, expressing a desire to get better “for Mommy,” according to the family.

In the wake of this tragedy, Goss’s family is seeking support to assist with funeral expenses, household stability, and the ongoing care of Dean, who will be raised by his father. Donations are being accepted through a GoFundMe page established to honor Goss’s memory and support Dean’s future.

The family expressed gratitude for any form of assistance, whether through donations, sharing the fundraising page, or keeping them in thoughts and prayers. They concluded with a tribute to Goss’s spirit: “Always remember to live like Tori, because life is truly golden.”

More information and donations can be made at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-victoria-goss-supporting-deans-future

