PONTOON BEACH – A woman facing felony charges for attacking her husband with an axe claims she was intoxicated and "feeling homicidal" during the incident.

Stacy K. Fitzpatrick, 56, of Granite City, was charged on Jan. 21, 2025, with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery, both Class 2 felonies.

On Jan. 19, 2025, Fitzpatrick allegedly struck a victim “in the head with an axe, causing a severe laceration to the victim’s head.”

A petition to deny Fitzpatrick’s pretrial release states officers immediately saw evidence of the attack upon meeting the victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Victim reported that his wife struck him in the head with an axe,” the petition states. “Officers observed him to have a bleeding laceration to the head.”

Fitzpatrick later admitted to striking the victim with the axe, adding she was “intoxicated and was feeling homicidal.’”

Fitzpatrick’s criminal history shows prior convictions for first-degree assault, domestic assault, battery, property damage, and resisting arrest.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the case against Fitzpatrick. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate she currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: