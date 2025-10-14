GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department announced the addition of two new officers, Josh Rozell and Tom Hefele, who will begin their training at the Illinois State Police Academy in November.

The academy program spans 16 weeks, after which the officers will proceed to a field training program.

The department extended its best wishes to the new officers as they embark on their law enforcement careers.

