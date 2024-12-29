COLLINSVILLE — The Granite City Warriors concluded their participation in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic with a decisive 61-36 defeat to Decatur Eisenhower on Sunday.

Decatur Eisenhower established an early advantage, leading 19-7 at the end of the first quarter. The team maintained its momentum into the second quarter, extending its lead to 29-15 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Eisenhower continued to dominate, pushing their advantage to 44-25. The final quarter saw Eisenhower outscore Granite City 17-11, sealing the victory.

Granite City was led by Evan Brewer, who scored 21 points.

For Decatur Eisenhower, Monte Phillips was the standout performer with 24 points, supported by Garryon Henderson, who added 12 points.

