Defensive specialist sophomore Zoey Parker plays a key role for Granite City's girls soccer team. (Photos by Dan Brannan)Granite City goalie Katie Gartner was phenomenal in goal on Thursday against Edwardsville. (Photos by Dan Brannan).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City-Edwardsville girls soccer matches always exhibit strong rivalry play and Thursday night, April 24, 2025, did not disappoint. The Warriors-Tigers contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

Granite City head coach Kenny Prazma praised the effort of his players and was satisfied with the draw.

Prazma said: “We had a game plan going in, it’s hard to match their talent all around. But we told them if they played hard, they can stick with anybody, and they did.

"They played a real good first half, and came out and played pretty good in the second half. Unfortunately, their goal scorer got away from us, and knocked one in. But the girls kept going, they didn’t get their heads down, and finally found the back of the net. It was a nice head ball from Aubree Briggs, and great service from Abby Knight. So actually, it’s a good 1-1 tie.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prazma was a member of Granite City's boys soccer 1976 state championship team as a midfielder, so he is deeply ingrained in the community's soccer culture.

Prazma also acknowledged the challenges his team has faced this season with limited depth. “We don’t have a lot of depth, like we usually do, but sometimes, when you do that, the girls have got to log a lot of minutes, and when they log a lot of minutes against good teams, they start to get tired. So, we’ve got to shuffle people around, and sometimes, they’re playing in positions they usually don’t play. So, the effort was tremendous.”

Looking ahead, Prazma remains optimistic about Granite City’s prospects.

“Well, if they keep playing like they did, I have really high hopes. I mean, if they could play this good here at Edwardsville, our regional is at our place (Gene Baker Field). So, we hope to go through the regional, and see what happens after that. As long as everyone stays healthy, we’re confident. We have a good team.”

With the result, Granite City improved to 4-4-5 and will face Alton Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., followed by home games against Belleville East Thursday and Marquette Catholic Friday, both starting at 6 p.m.

Abby Supinski (No. 12) pushes for ball control against the Tigers. (Photo by Dan Brannan).Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

City Adds At The Transfer Deadline Ahead Of Sunday Night Soccer At LAFC
2 days ago
Gabby Thompson’s Goal Secures Edwardsville 1-1 Girls Soccer Draw With Granite City
3 days ago
City Renews I-70 Rivalry With Sporting Kansas City Saturday
Apr 5, 2025
City Keeps MLS-Best Vancouver Off The Board In Goalless Draw
Apr 21, 2025
City Goes Back To Cali In Search Of First Win Of The Season
Mar 8, 2025

 