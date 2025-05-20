GRANITE CITY — A Granite City family is facing a challenging journey after their 1-year-old daughter, Laiana Witt, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer.

Laiana is currently receiving intra-arterial chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., a treatment that requires specialized care and frequent travel.

Laiana’s mother, Teela Witt, said the family has been staying at St. Jude’s Hospital for the past week, with Laiana’s first round of chemotherapy scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The treatment involves delivering chemotherapy drugs directly to the tumor via a catheter inserted into a blood vessel near the groin. Provided there are no complications, the family expects to return home to Granite City by Wednesday, May 21, 2025, or Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The family faces a demanding schedule, with trips to Memphis every three to four weeks for the next six months to complete the chemotherapy regimen. Witt, who works at a daycare, is uncertain when she will be able to return to work due to the ongoing medical needs and travel requirements.

To help manage the financial burden of medical expenses, travel, and lost income, Witt has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser.

She expressed appreciation for any support, noting, “I’m not one who likes to ask for help often, but we still have a long journey ahead of us. Any amount is truly appreciated. And if you can’t donate, we understand. Feel free to share our story.”

The fundraiser aims to assist the family as they focus on Laiana’s treatment and recovery.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-our-daughters-fight-against-eye-cancer

