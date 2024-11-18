GRANITE CITY - An 18-year-old from Granite City faces five felony charges after an attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed police chase.

Christian J. Thebeau, 18, of Granite City, was charged with the following: Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) Offenses related to motor vehicles (Class 2 felony) Aggravated unlawful use of weapons (Class 4 felony) Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony) Resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

On Nov. 11, 2024, Thebeau allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase following an attempted traffic stop. After the vehicle was “disabled,” he fled on foot before the situation escalated further.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Defendant fled the traffic stop and traveled at speeds in excess of 21 mph over posted speed zones,” according to a petition to deny his pretrial release. “The vehicle was disabled and the defendant fled on foot from officers.

“Defendant then was located after a foot pursuit and was found to be in possession of a firearm. Defendant refused to comply with officers and at one point placed the firearm to his temple. The defendant later discarded the firearm and was taken into custody.”

The petition adds that both the firearm and the vehicle used by Thebeau in this case were stolen. He also had an active warrant for his arrest from another pending stolen vehicle case out of Madison County and has reportedly “failed to appear for court on multiple occasions.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the charges against Thebeau, who was remanded to jail and currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: