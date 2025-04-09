GRANITE CITY – Two students from Granite City Community Unit School District #9 have been honored for their creativity and commitment to environmental awareness in the Madison County Green Schools Programs' 2025 Clean Air Bookmark Contest.

First-grader Jace Boyer from Wilson 1-2 Education Center and seventh-grader Lauren Wilson from Coolidge Junior High School both secured first-place awards in their respective categories.

The contest, which received a total of 424 entries from multiple schools, aimed to engage students in environmental advocacy.

For grades K-2, participants were encouraged to design bookmarks that expressed their care for clean air. Boyer’s design stood out among 246 entries from 11 schools, earning him first place.

In the grades 6-8 category, which focused on solutions to air pollution, Lauren Wilson’s entry was selected from 178 submissions across seven schools.

As winners, Boyer and Wilson will each receive a certificate, a Kindle Paperwhite, and a gift card. Their bookmarks will be printed with their names, schools, and designs for distribution within their respective schools. The students will also be recognized at the Granite City School District #9 School Board Meeting scheduled for May 13, 2025.