ALTON/GRANITE CITY - Over 130 students from Granite City Community Unit School District #9 received new pairs of shoes from an Alton-based nonprofit.

All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes provides new shoes to kids from school districts across the Riverbend region. On Dec. 6, 2024, Granite City students were bussed to Famous Footwear at Alton Square Mall to pick out their shoes with the help of several volunteers, including Granite City officials.

“This is one of the best programs I’ve ever seen,” said Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson. “These kids get to pick out shoes that ordinarily they couldn’t get or some families just can’t afford. It’s good for us to know that these kids have a pair of warm shoes to put on their feet to get to school every day. It’s just a sense of pride for these kids. It’s a great, great program and really fun to watch these kids light up today.”



On Dec. 6, 2024, Granite City students could pick out a new pair of shoes and a pack of socks. They also received a cookie from The Cookie Factory. First Student, Inc. donated buses to transport the students, and social workers and staff members from different Granite City schools were present to help the kids shop.

Stacy Melvin, a social worker, shared that the district has many students who are experiencing homelessness or just need a new pair of shoes. She helped choose the 130 kids who received new shoes on Dec. 6, 2024, and she noted their excitement.

“It’s like a new kid. They’re just thrilled that they have a new pair of shoes that they’ve maybe never had before,” Melvin said. “It’s a big deal. The donations make such a big difference so that more kids can go every year. We started out small and we only had so many kids, and then every year it gets bigger and bigger.”

As a nonprofit, All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes helps hundreds of kids pick out new shoes every year. Organizer Sue Wooden noted that it has been a successful year so far. The organization recently received major donations from Weber Chevrolet and U.S. Steel in Granite City.

Every December, volunteers from around the region come out to help the kids pick their shoes. Weber Chevrolet volunteers joined the Granite City Fire Department, the Granite City Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, the Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department and Illinois American Water on Dec. 6.

“Being a police officer, number one, I think it’s great for us to get out here in uniform and interact with these kids and build the bond and show them that the police are good people. They’re safe to be around. You can come to us if you need anything,” said Granite City Police Chief Gary Brooks. “Also, it’s the holidays. It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling to be able to help somebody out. And this is just a great organization. I’m glad that I can be a part of it.”

Madison County Coroner Nick Novacich echoed Brooks, adding that the event is a “must-do” for him. He noted that helping the kids “reenergizes” the volunteers, and he plans to come back every year.

“This is one of those things that just makes it all worth doing the job,” he said. “Your vision of the community changes. It brings everybody back up, and I love seeing a smile on the kids’ faces. Some of these kids will be wearing the shoes that we picked out for them last year, and this is their opportunity for a new pair of shoes. It touches the heartstrings, but feels good at the end of the day.”

To learn more about Granite City students' experience, click here. For more information about All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, visit their official Facebook page. Venmo @KidsShoes to donate.

