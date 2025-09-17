GRANITE CITY - Students in Mrs. Parker’s Career Exploration class at Granite City High School had an opportunity to explore the nursing profession during a visit from Alisa Richter of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing on [date]. The presentation provided an overview of nursing roles, responsibilities, and career pathways, along with details about SIUE’s nursing program and admissions process.

Richter engaged students with an interactive demonstration featuring a baby simulator that allowed participants to hold a lifelike infant, listen to its heartbeat, and hear realistic cries. This hands-on experience aimed to illustrate aspects of nursing care in a practical setting.

The visit offered students a comprehensive look at the nursing field and the educational steps required to enter the profession. Photos of the event were taken by Brayden Cook.

Photo by Brayden Cook

