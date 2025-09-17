GRANITE CITY - Students in Mrs. Parker’s Career Exploration class at Granite City High School had an opportunity to explore the nursing profession during a visit from Alisa Richter of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing on [date]. The presentation provided an overview of nursing roles, responsibilities, and career pathways, along with details about SIUE’s nursing program and admissions process.

Richter engaged students with an interactive demonstration featuring a baby simulator that allowed participants to hold a lifelike infant, listen to its heartbeat, and hear realistic cries. This hands-on experience aimed to illustrate aspects of nursing care in a practical setting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The visit offered students a comprehensive look at the nursing field and the educational steps required to enter the profession. Photos of the event were taken by Brayden Cook.

Photo by Brayden Cook

More like this:

LC Welcomes New Faculty Members for Fall 2025 Semester
Sep 4, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Breaks Ground on New Allied Health & Nursing Center at South Suburban College
Aug 21, 2025
L&C Announces 2025-2026 Scholarship Awards  
Aug 12, 2025
Compassionate SIUE Student Gillian Trover Seeks Support For Costa Rica Medical Trip
Jul 30, 2025
Adyson Bunt Empowers Students at East Alton-Wood River High School
6 days ago

 