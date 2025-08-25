GRANITE CITY – A sex offender from Granite City remains in custody after allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old via text and falsely registering as homeless earlier this year.

Matthew L. Dodd, 45, of the 3000 block of Washington Ave. in Granite City, was charged on Aug. 15, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of indecent solicitation of a child. On Aug. 1, 2025, Dodd allegedly solicited a 15-year-old child via text to engage in a sex act.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Dodd’s pretrial release from custody in this case. According to the petition, Dodd was previously convicted of indecent solicitation of a child in 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dodd was additionally charged with two Class 2 felony counts for his second subsequent offenses of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. On Jan. 1, 2025, he allegedly failed to register his Granite City address within three days with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, instead providing false information and registering as homeless.

Dodd had previously been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in a 2023 Madison County case. According to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry, Dodd has since registered as of Aug. 13, 2025.

The state’s petition was upheld, with a Detention Order stating Dodd’s address was still undisclosed to law enforcement at the time of his arrest for this latest child solicitation offense.

“The defendant is alleged to have committed an enumerated sex offense – specifically, indecent solicitation of a child,” the Detention Order states. “Defendant’s history includes a conviction of the same offense, multiple violations of probation, and failure to register charges.”

Dodd’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: