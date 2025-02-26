GRANITE CITY - In its meeting on Feb. 25, 2025, the Community Unit School District Number 9 Board of Education in Granite City unanimously voted to accept an invitation to rejoin the Southwestern Conference, starting with the 2026-27 school year, rejoining the league after a nine-year absence.

The action follows similar votes by the Triad and Mascoutah school boards to join the SWC in 2026-27, where both schools will join the league after playing many years in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The Warriors had withdrawn after the 2017-18 school year, and have been playing as an independent since that time. In press information released by the Granite City School District, Granite City Athletic Director John Moad said the board felt the time was right to rejoin the SWC.

"We felt as a district, with the additions of Triad and Mascoutah, and the creation of two five-team divisions within the Southwestern Conference, it was time for us to return," Moad said in the press release. "The student-athletes and teams will have the opportunity to receive all-conference accolades and the opportunity to compete for conference championships."

In addition, fan experiences and safety will also be emphasized. Safety and crowd control issues were cited as a reason why Granite City withdrew in 2017-18.

"The Southwestern Conference is composed of schools in similar size to GCHS, and schools that we face in the IHSA postseason," the press release also read. "All SWC schools are committed to providing a safe and fan-friendly experience at all events."

The MVC's future is in immediate doubt after the 2025-26 school year, as there will be four schools remaining in the league - Civic Memorial, Highland, Jersey, and Waterloo. It's currently unknown about the fate of the MVC.

With the additions of Granite, Triad, and Mascoutah, along with the expected rejoining of Collinsville for football, the SWC will be divided into two five-team divisions. Alton, Collinsville, Granite City, Triad, and Mascoutah will consist of one division, and the other division will consist of East St. Louis, Belleville East, Belleville West, O'Fallon, and Edwardsville.

The Warriors were original charter members of the league when it was founded in 1923, and played in the SWC until 1974-75. when Granite, then known as Granite City South, withdrew and was a charter member of the old Gateway East Conference, with Granite City North, Belleville Althoff Catholic, Cahokia, and Edwardsville. The GEC lasted until 1983-84, when the Warriors rejoined the SWC, the Tigers following suit in 1996-97.

