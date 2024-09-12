GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Warriors, who are in the midst of rebuilding their football program, will seek their first win of the season this week as they travel to Cahokia for a matchup against the 1-1 Comanches.

The Warriors, currently 0-2, come off a home loss to Marion and are set to face the Comanches, who are also looking to bounce back after a recent defeat to Jackson at the East St. Louis Classic doubleheader. Granite City’s quarterback Zaiden Kelley has shown promise, completing 14 of 26 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Kelley will rely on running backs Ryan Brokaw and JCoryn Landry, who have rushed for 29 and 24 yards, respectively, with Brokaw also scoring a touchdown. Isaiah Ford and Alex Poston lead the Warriors' receiving corps, each accumulating 84 yards, with Ford catching a touchdown pass.

Article continues after sponsor message

In other local football action, one of the Battles of Belleville will see Belleville East take on rival Althoff Catholic. Althoff Catholic is coming off a dominant 61-0 victory over St. Teresa and a previous win against Alton. Althoff’s standout player, Dierre Hill Jr., is averaging 136 rushing yards per game and is regarded as one of the top football talents in the region.

Belleville East, which defeated Pekin 28-21 last week, will face the formidable East St. Louis Flyers on September 21 at 1 p.m. Belleville West, after a 49-19 loss to Zumwald West, will host Normandy at 7 p.m. Friday and then Alton on September 20 at 7 p.m.

Collinsville edged Centralia 21-19 last Friday and will travel to Carbondale for their next game, followed by a home game against Mt. Vernon on September 20, with both games scheduled for 7 p.m.

East St. Louis, fresh off a 28-21 win over Newton, will travel to Imhotep Charter for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday and will then play Belleville East on the road at 1 p.m. the following Saturday. The Flyers’ junior quarterback, Kendrick Lyons, has had an impressive start to the season, showcasing a high quarterback rating and demonstrating his potential with another year of high school football ahead.



More like this: