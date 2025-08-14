GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 recently received generous donations from two local organizations aimed at supporting students as they begin the 2025-26 school year.

Hope Lutheran Church contributed socks, underwear, and school supplies as part of their July Social Ministry project. The school district expressed gratitude toward Pastor Alan Beuster, his wife Sandy, and the entire congregation for their ongoing support of the students.

In addition, Jesus Saves Ministries donated 100 school supply sets for junior high and high school students, along with 55 TI calculators and extra supplies for all students in the district.

These additional items included folders, glue sticks, scissors, toothbrushes, colored pencils, pens, loose-leaf paper, and earbud cases. Director DeeAnn Billings and Outreach Minister John Cipponeri were acknowledged for their generosity.

These donations are intended to help Granite City School District #9 students start the school year prepared and ready to succeed.

