GRANITE CITY — A $5,000 donation from United States Steel Corporation is set to enhance student hygiene initiatives for Granite City School District 9 during the 2024-2025 school year. The contribution was recently presented by U.S. Steel Granite City Works General Manager Mike Patton.

The funds will enable social workers within the district to purchase personal hygiene products, addressing the needs of students who have reported a lack of access to basic items such as soap and shampoo.

Article continues after sponsor message

Patton emphasized the importance of supporting the community, stating, “We’re a part of the community, they’re part of us, they’re the future. I can’t imagine having to come to school where you’re ashamed, where you can’t even concentrate on what you’re trying to learn.”

In addition to the donation, the school district is installing washers and dryers in each facility to assist students who may not have laundry facilities at home. Social workers will be responsible for washing students' clothing and returning it at the end of the day.

U.S. Steel has a history of supporting the school district through various donations and initiatives.

More like this: