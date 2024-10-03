GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 received a significant boost for the upcoming school year with a donation of 400 backpacks filled with supplies from Amazon.com STL6.

The donation, which was split evenly between Prather Pre-K/Kindergarten Center and Wilson 1-2 Education Center, was made to support students as they prepare for the 2024-25 academic year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Melissa Wyrostek and members of the Amazon team visited both schools to personally deliver the backpacks and engage with students and staff.

"This is a very generous donation and will have a big impact on our GCSD9 students," said a representative from the school district.

The contribution from Amazon aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens on families and ensure that students have the necessary supplies to succeed in their education.

More like this: