GRANITE CITY - Due to flood damage, Granity City schools have been canceled Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 19.

Meet the teacher, freshman orientation, and extra-curricular events will remain as previously scheduled.

Kindergarten orientation will now take place on Monday, Aug 19. Granite City parents are encouraged to refer to their packet for the scheduled times as those will remain the same.

