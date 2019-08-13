Granite City Schools Postpone Classes Until Monday Due to Flooding Damage Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Due to flood damage, Granity City schools have been canceled Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 19. Article continues after sponsor message Meet the teacher, freshman orientation, and extra-curricular events will remain as previously scheduled. Kindergarten orientation will now take place on Monday, Aug 19. Granite City parents are encouraged to refer to their packet for the scheduled times as those will remain the same. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending