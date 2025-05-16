Photos by 618 Drone.GRANITE CITY — The Prather Pre-K/Kindergarten Center sustained damage during a severe storm Friday afternoon, May 16, 2025. District officials communicated with families early Friday evening.

In a message sent at 7 p.m., Chris Mitchell, manager of district communications and transportation School District, said local contractors will work throughout the weekend to address the damage and make necessary repairs.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Despite the damage, school is planned to proceed as scheduled on Monday. Granite City School officials emphasized that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain the district’s top priority.

“We will continue to keep you updated should any changes occur,” Mitchell wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this situation.”

More like this:

GCSD9 Receives $50,000 Donation from Phillips 66 Following Tornado
Jun 13, 2025
Tornado Recovery Enables Granite City Schools to Reopen Monday, May 19, 2025
May 19, 2025
Rep. Elik, Sen. Harriss Statements On Madigan Verdict  
Jun 16, 2025
Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson Highlights Community Spirit During Recent Storm Challenges
May 19, 2025
Granite City Mayor Parkinson Thanks Agencies for Swift Tornado Response, Residents Who Still Need Help Urged To Call 211
May 27, 2025

 