GRANITE CITY — The Prather Pre-K/Kindergarten Center sustained damage during a severe storm Friday afternoon, May 16, 2025. District officials communicated with families early Friday evening.

In a message sent at 7 p.m., Chris Mitchell, manager of district communications and transportation School District, said local contractors will work throughout the weekend to address the damage and make necessary repairs.

Despite the damage, school is planned to proceed as scheduled on Monday. Granite City School officials emphasized that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain the district’s top priority.

“We will continue to keep you updated should any changes occur,” Mitchell wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this situation.”

