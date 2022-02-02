GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District Superintendent Stephanie Cann issued information to families and the public late Tuesday about the upcoming winter storm.

Cann said: "Dear GCSD9 Families, The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our surrounding area. Severe conditions, including potential snowfall of between 6” and 13”, may make road conditions hazardous.

"For this reason, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will NOT hold in-person

learning on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Students and teachers will have an E-Learning

Day. All sports and extracurricular activities are canceled.

"Please refer to the E-Learning Student Expectations on the GCSD9 website for detailed

information. Thank you and be safe."

