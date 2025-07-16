Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 is collaborating with the Madison County Health Department to provide Back to School Physical and Immunization Clinics for students preparing for the upcoming academic year.

The clinics will take place on Thursday, July 31, and Thursday, August 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Granite City High School Annex Gym.

These clinics aim to ensure that students meet the necessary health requirements, including physical exams and immunizations, before the start of the new school year. Parents and guardians are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance through the district’s online form.

Schedule your appointment here:

??https://form.jotform.com/251473904886165

