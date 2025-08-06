GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 has announced its principals for the 2025-26 academic year, highlighting a team of educators committed to leadership and inspiration across the district’s schools.

The district revealed the lineup of principals who will lead its various schools, emphasizing their roles in guiding students and staff. The announcement includes leaders at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Article continues after sponsor message

The principals for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:

Nikki Petrillo and Marcie Sweet at Grigsby Elementary

Megan Wedekind and Kristen Novacich-Koberna at Coolidge Elementary

Julie Matarelli at Frohardt Elementary

Dr. Liz Niepert at Maryville Elementary

Sarah Corzine and Genie Bratten at Prather Elementary

Jody Batson at Mitchell Elementary

Ann Wilson at Wilson Elementary

Christie Moad, Marvin Battle, Eric Mitchell, Chris Hutchings, and Tim McChristian at Granite City High School

Mike Dowdy at Lake Elementary

Steven Mathes at Coolidge Elementary

The district described the principals as "leading with passion" and "inspiring with purpose," underscoring their dedication to fostering educational excellence.

More like this: