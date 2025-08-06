GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 has announced its principals for the 2025-26 academic year, highlighting a team of educators committed to leadership and inspiration across the district’s schools.

The district revealed the lineup of principals who will lead its various schools, emphasizing their roles in guiding students and staff. The announcement includes leaders at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The principals for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:

  • Nikki Petrillo and Marcie Sweet at Grigsby Elementary
  • Megan Wedekind and Kristen Novacich-Koberna at Coolidge Elementary
  • Julie Matarelli at Frohardt Elementary
  • Dr. Liz Niepert at Maryville Elementary
  • Sarah Corzine and Genie Bratten at Prather Elementary
  • Jody Batson at Mitchell Elementary
  • Ann Wilson at Wilson Elementary
  • Christie Moad, Marvin Battle, Eric Mitchell, Chris Hutchings, and Tim McChristian at Granite City High School
  • Mike Dowdy at Lake Elementary
  • Steven Mathes at Coolidge Elementary

The district described the principals as "leading with passion" and "inspiring with purpose," underscoring their dedication to fostering educational excellence.

More like this:

GCSD9 Hosting School Physical Clinic on August 12
2 days ago
Granite City Paraprofessionals Organize Memorial Bike Ride for Logan Williams
3 days ago
Granite City School District Hosts Back to School Health Clinics
Jul 16, 2025
O'Fallon School District 90 Welcomes Lindsay Beaston With 12 Years Teaching Experience
Jul 25, 2025
GCSD9 Releases 2025-26 School Supply Lists
Jul 15, 2025

 