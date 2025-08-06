Granite City School District Announces 2025-26 Principal Lineup
GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 has announced its principals for the 2025-26 academic year, highlighting a team of educators committed to leadership and inspiration across the district’s schools.
The district revealed the lineup of principals who will lead its various schools, emphasizing their roles in guiding students and staff. The announcement includes leaders at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.
The principals for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:
- Nikki Petrillo and Marcie Sweet at Grigsby Elementary
- Megan Wedekind and Kristen Novacich-Koberna at Coolidge Elementary
- Julie Matarelli at Frohardt Elementary
- Dr. Liz Niepert at Maryville Elementary
- Sarah Corzine and Genie Bratten at Prather Elementary
- Jody Batson at Mitchell Elementary
- Ann Wilson at Wilson Elementary
- Christie Moad, Marvin Battle, Eric Mitchell, Chris Hutchings, and Tim McChristian at Granite City High School
- Mike Dowdy at Lake Elementary
- Steven Mathes at Coolidge Elementary
The district described the principals as "leading with passion" and "inspiring with purpose," underscoring their dedication to fostering educational excellence.
