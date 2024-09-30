GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 today (Monday, Sept. 30, 2024) mourns the loss of Granite City High School guidance counselor administrative assistant Marilyn Chrusciel, who died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

She was 69 years old. Chrusciel spent 30 years of dedicated service to the Granite City School District as an administrative assistant.

She is survived by her former husband and friend, Billy Chrusciel of Granite City; a daughter, Brianna J. Lang of Crestwood, Missouri; step-daughter, Nikki Bernaix of Granite City; grandchildren, Gavyn Chrusciel, Talyn Quinn and Grant Lang; step-grandchildren, Ian Narvaez and Dax Bernaix; two brothers and sister-in-law, Roger Stagner of Sarasota, Florida and Ron and Carol Stagner of Lenexa, Kansas; brother-in-law, Chris Dowd of Overland Park, Kansas; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3060 Maryville Road in Granite City at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Pate officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral chapel.

