GRANITE CITY - The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Emilee Connolly and Alex Vaughn as Students of the Month for October.



Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.



Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.



EMILEE CONNOLLY

Three-year member of girls tennis and softball teams

Community Service Committee President

Secondary Honors and Saturday Scholars

Member of Renaissance, Student Council and Varsity Club

Volunteer at Relleke Farms and Thanksgiving and Christmas Basket delivery

Daughter of Ed and Krista Connolly.



ALEX VAUGHN

Assistant Captain of Hockey Team

Honor Roll

Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spirit Club, Varsity Club and Yearbook

Son of Greg and Amy Vaughn.



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

