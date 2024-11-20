Granite City Rotary Honors Students of the Month for October
GRANITE CITY - The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Emilee Connolly and Alex Vaughn as Students of the Month for October.
Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.
Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.
EMILEE CONNOLLY
- Three-year member of girls tennis and softball teams
- Community Service Committee President
- Secondary Honors and Saturday Scholars
- Member of Renaissance, Student Council and Varsity Club
- Volunteer at Relleke Farms and Thanksgiving and Christmas Basket delivery
- Daughter of Ed and Krista Connolly.
ALEX VAUGHN
- Assistant Captain of Hockey Team
- Honor Roll
- Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spirit Club, Varsity Club and Yearbook
- Son of Greg and Amy Vaughn.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
